Ahead of assembly polls, Assam to appoint 29,700 teachers on Friday
- 16,484 of the new appointments would be teachers and non-teaching staff in schools, junior colleges and colleges, whose services would be provincialised.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in Assam will appoint 29,700 teachers at schools and colleges across the state, two months ahead of the state assembly polls.
Disclosing this, education, finance and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the appointment letters will be given to teachers at a function on Friday.
“In 2012-13, nearly 25,000 teachers were appointed in one go. The fresh appointments would be the highest number of people appointed at a time,” Sarma told media persons while addressing a press conference.
Of the new appointments, 16,484 would be teachers and non-teaching staff in schools, junior colleges and colleges, whose services would be provincialised, meaning the state government would start paying them salaries and other benefits.
Besides the teachers whose services would get provincialised, another 13,217 new teachers would be appointed in government schools across the state.
“This process would continue and towards the end of this month, another 5,000 teachers could get appointed if formalities regarding their appointments are sorted out,” said Sarma.
The minister informed that since coming to power in 2016, the BJP-led government has appointed nearly 36,000 teachers in the state. Sarma said another 43,000 new teachers could be appointed next year after implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).
Sarma said that on Saturday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharama would be present at a ceremony to transfer ₹3,000 each to bank accounts of nearly 800,000 tea garden workers in the state.
The state government had earlier transferred sums of ₹2,500 twice to these accounts in the past two years since demonetization.
Sarma informed that on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be present in the state-- 2nd time in a fortnight-- to flag off construction of two new medical colleges and also to inaugurate Asom Mala—the scheme to improve state highways and major district roads.
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The human population residing in the villages inside the Sariska reserve is over 1700 and the livestock population is more than 10 thousand, mainly buffaloes and goats.
They were marshalled out of Rajya Sabha after Naidu invoked Rule 255 (withdrawal of member) and asked the three AAP members - Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and ND Gupta - to leave the House.
