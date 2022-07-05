Ahead of common test, anxious students await sample papers, details

While the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the computer-based Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate courses starting July 15, aspirants said they are still waiting for sample papers and a detailed schedule of the examination days and timings.

Last month, the testing agency said the computer-based exam will be conducted over 10 days between July 15 and August 10. However, a detailed schedule outlining the dates on which students need to appear for the exams for their respective subjects is still awaited.

Additionally, students are also waiting for sample papers. While mock papers have been uploaded on the NTA website, the testing agency said the mock papers do not necessarily represent the pattern or spread of questions. This has led to confusion among students, who believe sample papers will help them prepare for the exams better.

Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive School Conference (NPSC), which has over 120 Delhi schools as members, said, “Students are appearing for the exam for the first time but they don’t have any reference material that could aid them in their preparations,” said Acharya, principal of ITL Public School, Dwarka.

Anisha Srivastava, a Class 12 student, said that there was a lot of uncertainty regarding the sample papers. “What is the point of releasing mock question papers if the questions do not match the pattern of CUET or the difficulty level? Only a few questions in the mock paper would qualify as entrance-level questions. Most of the questions are very basic and not of national entrance examination level,” said Srivastava.

NTA officials HT spoke to said that the agency has already announced that the exam will be “strictly” based on NCERT syllabus, and that nothing in the common test will be beyond those textbooks.