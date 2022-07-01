BSEB OFSS Admissions 2022: Class 11 admission registration date extended

Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration date for BSEB OFSS Admissions 2022. The registration date has been extended from July 1 to July 5, 2022. Students who want to apply for Class 11 admissions can apply online through the official site of BSEB OFSS on ofssbihar.in.

The registration process was started on June 22, 2022. The last date to register was till June 30, 2022. Candidates who want to register for Class 11 admissions for session 2022-24 can do it through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to register for BSEB OFSS Admissions 2022

BSEB OFSS Admissions 2022: How to register

Visit the official website of BSEB OFSS on ofssbihar.in.

Click on the link - 'Common Application Form for Admission in Intermediate Colleges & Schools’ available on the home page.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹350/- for candidates who want to apply for the admission process. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEB OFSS.

