Ahead of Delhi poll results, AAP’s Manish Sisodia tweets a prayer

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:27 IST

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia began his day with a tweet on Tuesday ahead of counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections with his party is looking to come back to power in the Capital.

As officials of the Election Commission are getting ready to count the votes, the outgoing deputy chief minister tweeted a shloka from the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad.

“Oh god, take us from untruth to truth. From darkness to light. From death to the sense of immortality,” Manish Sisodia posted.

The AAP is locked in a fierce battle with its nearest rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for the control of the 70-member Delhi assembly.

Five exit polls, released soon after voting ended on Saturday, have given the AAP a clear edge and suggested that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party would win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority—something between 47 to 68 seats.

The exit polls also predicted that the BJP could win between 2 to 23 seats. The Congress, they suggested, would come a distant third — either failing to secure any seat, according to two polls, or, at best, winning three seats.

Manish Sisodia, known as the trusted lieutenant of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, shouldered the responsibility of tackling the aggressive campaign mounted by the BJP.

The AAP was under attack from several BJP leaders led by Union home minister Amit Shah based on the planks of Hindutva and nationalism and its strident opposition to the protests at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The AAP, on the other hand, tried to hard-sell its development agenda and focussed on its work over the last five years, such as fixing government schools and healthcare in the Capital.

Sisodia is aiming for a hat-trick from the Patparganj assembly seat.