Ahead of Kerala Story 2 release, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor calls film ‘hate-mongering’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday strongly criticised the film ‘The Kerala Story 2’ ahead of its upcoming sequel, describing it as a “hate-mongering” production that lacked factual basis and was designed to spread social division. Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor argued that such portrayals exacerbate tensions between communities. (PTI)

Speaking on the controversy surrounding the film, Tharoor said its central claims were exaggerated and misleading. He rejected the narrative that thousands of people had been forcibly converted, stating that available data pointed to only a limited number of cases over several years. Tharoor argued that isolated incidents should not be projected as a nationwide phenomenon in a country as large and diverse as India.

“The first film, Kerala Story, was a hate-mongering film. It lacked any foundation. They were saying that thousands of people were converted, which is not true. I think there were around 30 such cases over a number of years," he said, speaking to news agency ANI.

The Congress leader further questioned the intent behind such portrayals, saying that inaccurate storytelling only serves to deepen mistrust and hostility among communities.

"Ours is a very big country. If a case occurs here and there, it doesn't mean you should turn it into a big story and use it as propaganda…What's the point of saying things that will only spread hatred in people's minds and are not even correct?... In our childhood, films like Amar Akbar Antony used to get entertainment tax exemptions,” he added.