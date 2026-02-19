The Kerala Story 2 Row: What is the controversy and why CM Pinarayi Vijayan is urging people to ‘reject it’

In 2023, Vipul Amrutlal Shah took theatres by storm when his film The Kerala Story released. Starring Adah Sharma, it followed the story of a group of women from Kerala who were coerced into converting to Islam and joining the Islamic State. It led to a crazy amount of controversies, with many petitions being filed for a ban. So when The Kerala Story 2 was announced, new debates around the topic were expected by all. Ahead of its release on February 27, The Kerala Story 2 has been certified U/A by CBFC. But the film is also making headlines due to fresh controversies. Here’s a look at what’s happening. The Kerala Story 2 trailer

This morning, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to urge the audience to reject The Kerala Story 2. He tweeted: “The reports regarding the release of a sequel to the hate-mongering film 'The Kerala Story' should be seen with utmost gravity. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric with contempt. It is shocking how fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord receive a free pass, while critical expressions of art get gagged. We must stand united against these attempts to paint our land of harmony as a hub of terror. The truth shall always prevail.”

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal also voiced his disapproval in a Facebook post, which translates to: “The Sangh Parivar agenda is once again at odds with the second part of 'The Kerala Story' aimed at insulting Kerala and communally mingling with it. This is a deliberate move to spread misunderstandings around the world. When watching the scenes in the released trailer, is this the Kerala we are living in, or was it created by the crew for their political goals?” He also pointed out the scene where a Hindu girl is being force-fed beef, accusing makers of ‘trying to hurt the conscience of the community’.