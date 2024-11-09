Ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls, Raj Thackeray reignites loudspeaker row

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray reiterated the demand to remove all loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra, adding that if given power he would ensure that no mosque in the state has loudspeakers. Last year, Raj Thackeray warned that he would recite Hanuman Chalisa if loudspeakers from mosques were not removed.(HT Photo)

"Loudspeakers that create trouble for people will not be allowed. If they are at a temple and are playing for 365 days, then remove them too. But loudspeakers are not played in temples all the time. People just go to a temple, touch the feet of God and come back within a minute. I protested against loudspeakers when Balasaheb Thackeray's son was the Chief Minister. Cases were filed against 17,000 of my workers. I had simply said that if the loudspeakers are not removed, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques," Thackeray said.

Thackeray, who is currently campaigning for the assembly polls, raised the issue of loudspeakers last year as well and warned that if the speakers were not removed, he and his party workers would recite Hanuman Chalisa across Maharashtra.

"Give me power, and I will ensure there's not a single loudspeaker on any mosque in Maharashtra," Thackeray said adding that certain Muslim leaders are issuing fatwas from mosques urging votes for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

BJP leader backs Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker demand

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Kankavli assembly constituency, Nitesh Rane on Thursday supported MNS chief Raj Thackeray's statement over loudspeakers on mosques and called them illegal and a violation of the High Court's order.

"Look, the loudspeakers that are installed on mosques are all illegal; they violate the High Court's order. What Raj Thackeray ji is saying, and what every Hindu activist says, is that if there is to be religious harmony in Maharashtra, and if one law is to apply to all religions, then the laws that apply to Hindus must also apply to others," Rane said.

Rane said that the laws applicable to Hindus should also apply to the Muslim community.

Maharashtra Congress chief and party's candidate from Sakoli, Nana Patole condemned Thackeray's statement, asserting that the Constitution guarantees the right to follow one's religion.