Ahead of PM Modi's J&K visit, blast heard 8 km from rally venue; probe on

About 8 kms from Jammu's Palli village - where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a rally on Sunday - reports of an explosion were being investigated, police said. A crater was believed to have been created in the Laliana village by a meteorite or lightning, Chandan Kohli, senior superintendent of police, Jammu, said.

The blast was heard at around 4:30 am on Sunday. The Laliana village is in the Bishnah tehsil of Jammu district, 8 kms from the venue where PM Modi will be addressing a huge gathering. Visuals showed cops and villagers around the crater, suggesting that the explosion had triggered panic in the area.

This is PM Modi's first visit to the union territory after Article 370 - which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir - was scrapped by centre in 2019.

The Laliana village is said to be famous for faith healers who are known for treating snakebites.

Security has already been tightened in the union territory after a terror attack on a bus with security personnel on board in Sunjwan on Friday. One security personnel died and several others were injured. Two Jaish terrorists - who carried out the attack - were gunned down, police said, adding that one of the terrorists had worn a suicidal vest and had planned a 'fidayeen' attack in the city.

On Saturday, two more terrorists from the outfit were shot dead in Kulgam in another encounter. “Based on a credible source report and as per physical appearance, both the killed terrorists seem to be Pakistani JeM terrorists. However, their identification is being ascertained,” an official said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will be launching projects worth ₹20,000 crore during his visit to J&K. It coincides with the National Panchayati Raj Day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail