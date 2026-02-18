Ahead of polls, ECI allots torch light symbol to Haasan’s MNM

The Election Commission of India has allotted the torch light symbol to Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the party founded by actor and MP Kamal Haasan, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Puducherry. Kamal Haasan

The party will likely contest as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam although no seat sharing arrangements have been announced yet.

The symbol is not new to MNM. The party contested both the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections on the same symbol, which was allotted to it as a free symbol as MNM is not a recognised state party. The fresh allotment ensures continuity and voter recall as the party prepares for the next round of elections.

Kamal Haasan, who currently serves as a Rajya Sabha MP after being elected in 2024 from Tamil Nadu with the backing of the DMK-led alliance, continues to lead MNM’s political expansion in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Founded on February 21, 2018 the party made its electoral debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, contesting 36 of Tamil Nadu’s 39 seats . The party secured a 3.7% vote share, but did not win any seats.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, MNM again contested on the same symbol, fielding candidates in 154 constituencies. The party polled approximately 2.62% of the votes, though it failed to win a seat. Kamal Haasan narrowly lost from Coimbatore South.

“We welcome the decision. It has brought new enthusiasm to our election campaign ahead of the upcoming polls,” Kamal Haasan said.

Puducherry and Tamil Nadu will go to polls early this summer.