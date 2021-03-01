IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Ahead of Punjab polls, Prashant Kishor is Amarinder Singh's Political Advisor
Political strategist Prashant Kishor (HT File Photo)
Political strategist Prashant Kishor (HT File Photo)
india news

Ahead of Punjab polls, Prashant Kishor is Amarinder Singh's Political Advisor

“Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!” CM Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:22 PM IST

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who has helped propel several politicians to election victories, will now work with Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. On Monday, Singh took to Twitter to announce that Kishor has joined him as his Principal Advisor, nearly 12 months before the northern state goes to polls.

“Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!” Singh tweeted on Monday.


Confirming the appointment, the Government of Punjab posted in Twitter: “Punjab Cabinet clears the appointment of Shri @PrashantKishor as Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh in the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister.”


As per the order of the Department of General Administration, Kishor, among other amenities, will get a fully furnished government residence and camp office as admissible to a Cabinet Minister, and will be provided conveyance by the state transport commissioner. He will also get an Executive Class travel in train/by air as admissible to a Cabinet Minister.

Congress came to power in Punjab in March 2017 with 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly, displacing the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP combine. However, back then Singh reportedly decided to keep Kishor ‘at bay’ in the state, expressing ‘open disdain’ for his ways, especially for campaigns such as ‘Coffee with Captain.’ Also, as per reports, the Congress leader did not care to complete several programmes designed by Kishor’s team to project Singh as the ‘leader of the state.’ This after Kishor and his team ‘rubbed several leaders the wrong way’ in Uttar Pradesh, where the party suffered a drubbing.

Kishor, who is currently working with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, earlier played a significant role in Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the 2014 general elections. He is also a former ally of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. Last year, he helped Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in getting re-elected as the chief minister of Delhi.

Kishor is also working with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its president MK Stalin for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is also a former client of Kishor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Election strategist Prashant Kishor (PTI File Photo)
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Key battle for democracy’: Prashant Kishor tweets on Bengal polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:05 PM IST
In his first tweet since December 21 last year, Prashant Kishor also echoed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in saying that ‘Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter.’ Kishor is working with Banerjee and her TMC for the upcoming assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Kishor, who managed Narendra Modi’s successful campaign for prime ministership in 2014, has been roped in by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to boost her party’s prospects in the West Bengal assembly polls likely in April-May next year.(PTI)
Kishor, who managed Narendra Modi’s successful campaign for prime ministership in 2014, has been roped in by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to boost her party’s prospects in the West Bengal assembly polls likely in April-May next year.(PTI)
kolkata news

Will BJP leaders quit if party fails to get 200 seats in WB, asks Prashant Kishor

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh | New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 22, 2020 02:38 PM IST
On Monday, he tweeted that the BJP would struggle to cross double digits in West Bengal, setting off a war of words with BJP leaders on the microblogging website.
READ FULL STORY
Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks with Ex-leader of Trinamool Congress Dinesh Trivedi
shows

'Prashant Kishor's team took over my social media': Dinesh Trivedi

PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:24 AM IST
VIEW VIDEO
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has said the entire focus in Bihar should on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has said the entire focus in Bihar should on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.(HT FILE PHOTO)
kolkata news

Prashant Kishor backs welfare schemes to help TMC sail through Bengal elections

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • TMC's election strategist Prashant Kishor asked specific questions regarding the party’s organisation in some zones in Kolkata and asked party councillors if they needed any support from his team or the leadership.
READ FULL STORY
<p>Election strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the BJP will not even cross double digits in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls. The poll strategist, who has been roped in by the Mamata government, also vowed to quit Twitter if it did better than he predicted. 'For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!', Kishor tweeted. This comes days after several Trinamool Congress leaders including Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP. Home Minister Amit Shah also held several roadshows in West Bengal and said that the BJP would win West Bengal Assembly elections by a two-third majority. Several leaders who deserted TMC for the saffron party had openly criticised the functioning of Prashant Kishor. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya hit back at Kishor over his tweet. Watch the full video for all the details.</p>
news

BJP mocks Prashant Kishor over ‘can’t cross double digits in Bengal’ remark

UPDATED ON DEC 21, 2020 06:59 PM IST
VIEW VIDEO
Close
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being greeted by Janata Dal (United) MLAs on his 70th birthday in Patna on Monday. (PTI)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being greeted by Janata Dal (United) MLAs on his 70th birthday in Patna on Monday. (PTI)
india news

JD (U) rides piggyback on Brand Nitish on CM’s 70th birthday to revive party

By Vijay Swaroop | Edited by Sabir Hussain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:52 PM IST
  • The JD (U) organised programmes at every village across the state as Vikas Diwas to highlight the development work done under Nitish Kumar in the last 15 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case was registered in June last year in Kupwara.(ANI)
The case was registered in June last year in Kupwara.(ANI)
india news

NIA arrests 4 drug traffickers in Kashmir narco-terrorism case

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Altaf Ahmed Shah of Ganderbal, Showkat Ahmad Parray of Bandipora, Mudasir Ahmad Dar of Shopian and Amin Allaie of Anantnag have been arrested from Srinagar, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker shows vaccine before administering.(AP)
A health worker shows vaccine before administering.(AP)
india news

Covid-19 vaccine from India land in at least 6 African nations: Official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:49 PM IST
"I hope Ficci members are able to grab the enormity of the change that has come about in Africa and make the most of it, be the first movers and take advantage of this Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement," Rahul Chhabra -- Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens getting vaccinated against Covid-19 at sector 30 district hospital, in Noida, India.(Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)
Senior citizens getting vaccinated against Covid-19 at sector 30 district hospital, in Noida, India.(Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)
india news

89-year-old couple; 4 family members who survived Covid-19 to get jabs

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:35 PM IST
The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began, with jabs being given to citizens aged 60 and above, and those in 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign minister S Jaishankar being given the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.(Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
Foreign minister S Jaishankar being given the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.(Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
india news

Union ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar get Covid-19 vaccine after PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:34 PM IST
The government had announced last week that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Political strategist Prashant Kishor (HT File Photo)
Political strategist Prashant Kishor (HT File Photo)
india news

Ahead of Punjab polls, Prashant Kishor is Amarinder Singh's Political Advisor

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:22 PM IST
“Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!” CM Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga chaired the cabinet meet on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga chaired the cabinet meet on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Mizoram CM presents budget for FY22 with outlay of 11 crore

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The CM, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the state government is constantly taking measures to increase its revenue from all sectors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav at State Secretariat, in Kolkata on Monday.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav at State Secretariat, in Kolkata on Monday.(PTI)
india news

Tejashwi Yadav meets Mamata Banerjee, offers full support in Bengal polls

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • The RJD will contest a few assembly seats in Bengal as an ally of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar receives the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar receives the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Bihar to provide free Covid-19 vaccines, even at private hospitals', says CM

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:22 PM IST
The chief minister after getting vaccinated also urged the people of the state to come forward and get vaccinated .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points.(Reuters file photo)
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points.(Reuters file photo)
india news

Not afraid of coronavirus, won't take jabs: Farmer leaders

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:15 PM IST
However, they also said they will not stop any farmer camping at several Delhi borders from getting vaccinated as it is an individual choice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National health authority chairman R S Sharma . (HT archive)
National health authority chairman R S Sharma . (HT archive)
india news

PM taking Covid-19 vaccine a powerful message: NHA chief RS Sharma

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:37 PM IST
National Health Authority chairperson RS Sharma, who oversaw the Aadhaar drive, told HT that the government expects vaccination to scale up from the current 800,000 per day to at least 2.7million daily in this phase
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bombay High Court at Goa.(Courtesy- http://www.hcbombayatgoa.nic.in/)
The Bombay High Court at Goa.(Courtesy- http://www.hcbombayatgoa.nic.in/)
india news

Bombay HC sets aside quota in Goa municipal polls for constitutional breach

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • The Bombay High Court at Goa directed the Director of Municipal Administration issue a fresh notification within 10 days ensuring reservation for women of not less than one-third of the total number of seats reserved for direct elections to the Municipal Councils.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman who was allegedly attacked is visited by BJP's Agnimitra Paul (Left).(Twitter/@BJP4Bengal)
The woman who was allegedly attacked is visited by BJP's Agnimitra Paul (Left).(Twitter/@BJP4Bengal)
india news

BJP vs Trinamool, now over attack on 82-year-old woman in Bengal

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The BJP said the woman is the mother of Gopal Majumdar, a local party worker, who was attacked by TMC supporters. The TMC termed it "fake news".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Brace for very hot days and warm nights in NW India this summer

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Interestingly, the IMD outlook also states that currently, moderate La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific, and sea surface temperatures are below normal over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days, the Maharashtra government has imposed a lockdown in Amravati.(ANI)
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days, the Maharashtra government has imposed a lockdown in Amravati.(ANI)
india news

Amravati MLA demands Maharashtra government to lift Covid-19 lockdown

ANI, Amravati, Maharashtra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:11 PM IST
"If a lockdown is not taken back from the Amravati, then we will not allow the assembly session to be run. The Chief Minister must take back his decision of lockdown in the Amarvati," said independent MLA Ravi Rana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP