On cam, Congress leaders come to blows in Indore during R-Day celebration

It is not clear what sparked the dispute between the two men but they had been arguing before they started hitting each other

india Updated: Jan 26, 2020 13:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
Screengrab of Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir slapping each other at Indore on Sunday.
Screengrab of Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir slapping each other at Indore on Sunday.(ANI )
         

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh was left red-faced on Sunday after two leaders brawled in Indore ahead of the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony by chief minister Kamal Nath.

On camera, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir slapped each other outside the Gandhi Bhawan – the Congress party office - in Indore. They were separated by the police and other Congress workers.

It is not clear what sparked the dispute between the two men but they had been arguing before they started hitting each other. Shortly after the fracas, chief minister Nath reached the site and unfurled the tricolour.

 

Both Yadav and Kunjir are relative lightweights in the Congress. Kunjir and his supporters were later escorted out the police.

The Congress which returned to power in Madhya Pradesh after 15 years in December 2018 has been dogged by factionalism in the state where loyalties of party workers are divided among chief minister Kamal Nath, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and former MP Jyotitraditya Scindia.

