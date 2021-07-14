Ahead of SCO meeting, Jaishankar meets Afghan counterpart

: External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Haneef Atmar on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan against the backdrop of a violent campaign by the Taliban to take control of territory.

Jaishankar and Atmar met in the Tajikistan capital of Dushanbe on the margins of a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The two ministers will also participate in a meeting of the SCO Contract Group on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the two sides to compare notes on developments in Afghanistan, especially the security situation, amid the rapid drawdown of US and foreign forces, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

The Taliban have stepped up attacks on rural areas of numerous provinces, especially in northern Afghanistan, and taken control of key border crossings and regions bordering Iran, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. The violence has coincided with the US saying it has completed 90% of the withdrawal of its troops and that the process will be completed by August 31.

After his meeting with Atmar, Jaishankar tweeted: “Began my Dushanbe visit by meeting with Afghan FM @MHaneefAtmar. Appreciate his update on recent developments. Looking forward to the meeting of the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan tomorrow.”

There were no other details on the meeting from the Indian side. While India is a member of the SCO, Afghanistan has observer status with the grouping.

Atmar said in a tweet that he would address the meeting of the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan. “Also look forward to bilateral engagements with FMs of #SCO countries to discuss our cooperation on peace, security & economic development,” he added.

The Afghan foreign minister also held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who tweeted: “Pakistan and Afghanistan’s destinies are intertwined. We believe working together will help us realise stronger regional connectivity and greater people-centric linkages. I look forward to receiving @MHaneefAtmar in Islamabad to continue our collective efforts.”

Jaishankar is expected to hold more meetings with counterparts from SCO member states, including Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. This will be the first in-person meeting between the two ministers since they held talks on the margins of another SCO meeting in Moscow in September last year.

India has repeatedly expressed concern at the spike in violence across Afghanistan and called for a comprehensive ceasefire while efforts continue to find a political settlement. Jaishankar has also asserted the need for having a legitimate government in Kabul amid fears that the Taliban will try to capture power by force.

New Delhi pulled out all its diplomats, staffers and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar over the weekend after fierce clashes erupted between the Taliban and security forces in and around the southern Afghan city.

In a separate development, an 11-member team of Afghan politicians is expected to travel to Qatar by the end of this week for talks with the Taliban, Tolo News channel reported.

Abdullah Abdullah, the chief Afghan peace negotiator, former president Hamid Karzai, former vice president Yunus Qanooni, Mohammad Mohaqiq, Abdul Rashid Dostum, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and Fatima Gailani will be part of the team. It is not clear who would represent the Taliban in the talks in Doha.

Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, and Karzai said on Tuesday they expected important steps in the peace process within the next few days.

The US special envoy for reconciliation in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, is also visiting the region and has met negotiators in Doha this week.