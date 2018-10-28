Ahead of summit, Abe hosts Modi at home, teaches him how to use chopsticks

A day before their formal summit in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Sunday hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modiwho he described as his “most dependable friend” at the scenic Yamanashi prefecture at the foot of Mount Fuji. PM Modi later posted a note for Abe on social media, thanking the Japanese leader for not just hosting him at home but also for the crash course that he got on using chopsticks.

PM Modi was received by Abe at Hotel Mount Fuji in the Yamanashi prefecture, around 110 km from Tokyo and surrounded by several mountains including the iconic Mount Fuji, the country’s tallest. After the two leaders took a stroll in the garden, Abe hosted a luncheon for Modi at the hotel before the two leaders visited industrial robot manufacturer FANUC’s factory.

Abe also hosted Modi at his home for a private dinner Sunday before the two left for Tokyo.

“Extremely grateful to PM @AbeShinzo for the warm reception at his home. I am truly honoured by this gesture. PM Abe also taught me the Japanese way of eating food using chopsticks!” Modi said in a tweet.

Ahead of the meeting, Modi said it will be his 12th one with Abe since he first visited Japan as prime minister in September 2014.

Abe termed Modi was one of his most “dependable” friends and together with the Indian leader, he would like to strengthen bilateral cooperationto realise a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In a message published in Indian newspapers, he said India was driving the region and the world’s prosperity as a global power. Prime Minister Modi was an outstanding leader of his great country, he added

“I have always believed and stated that the relationship between Japan and India is blessed with the largest potential in the world,” the Japanese leader said.

“We share a big win-win potential in all areas and Japan remains committed to supporting India’s economic growth and Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India initiative through high-speed rail, subways and other infrastructure, mobilising Japan’s world-leading technologies,” he said.

The day when Japanese Shinkansen bullet trains start running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad through cooperation will mark a shining symbol of Japan-India friendship in the future, Abe added.

“Prime Minister Modi, who is currently visiting Japan since yesterday, is one of my most dependable and valuable friends. On behalf of the entire Japanese government, I have the pleasure of extending him the warmest hospitality,” he said in his message.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 17:05 IST