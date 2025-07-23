Ahmedabad-Diu IndiGo flight aborts takeoff after engine catches fire

An Indigo flight from Ahmedabad to Diu, with 60 passengers on board, aborted takeoff when one of the engines caught fire. The engine fire was spotted before the takeoff and the passengers were immediately evacuated. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Grab)

The incident was reported during the takeoff roll and the flight was immediately vacated, Deccan Herald reported.

The aircraft had began its takeoff roll when the pilot sent “Mayday” call to the air traffic control. An IndiGo Spokesperson said the pilots informed the authorities after discovering the technical snag.

“A technical snag indication was noticed just before take-off on IndiGo flight 6E 7966 operating from Ahmedabad to Diu on 23 July 2025. Following the standard operating procedure, the pilots informed the authorities and returned the aircraft to the bay. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations," the IndiGo Spokesperson said.

The incident happened in the flight ATR76, which was scheduled to depart from the Ahmedabad airport at 11 am.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimize it by offering them refreshments, accommodation in the next available flight or full refund against cancellation, as per their preference,” the statement added.

The incident comes after an IndiGo flight operating from Goa to Indore, encountered a technical snag just before landing on Monday. The aircraft landed safely at its destination and the airliner said that the aircraft will undergo a thorough technical inspection before resuming operations.