Goa-Indore IndiGo flight reports technical snag before landing

An IndiGo flight bound for Madhya Pradesh's Indore from Goa reported a technical snag just before landing on Monday, July 21, an airline spokesperson said, adding that the aircraft landed safely at the destination. The IndiGo aircraft landed safely in Indore.(HT file photo)

The aircraft will undergo necessary checks, the spokesperson said in its statement.

“IndiGo flight 6E 813 operating from Goa International Airport (Dabolim) to Indore on 21 July 2025 reported a technical snag just before landing. The aircraft landed safely in Indore, and will undergo necessary checks, as per mandatory procedures, before resuming operations,” the statement read.

“We are making all efforts to minimize its impact on any subsequent flights and regret any inconvenience that may be caused to our customers. We remain committed to maintaining highest level of safety for our customers, crew and aircraft,” the IndiGo spokesperson's statement added.

The IndiGo flight had 140 passengers on board, according to PTI news agency, which cited an official.

In another flight incident on Monday, an Air India aircraft from Kerala's Kochi veered off the runway while landing amid heavy rain at the city airport, following which operations in one of the runways were temporarily suspended on Monday morning.

All passengers and crew were safe.

"There are minor damages reported to the airport's primary runway - 09/27. In order to ensure continuity of operations, the Secondary Runway 14/32 - has been activated," Mumbai airport said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Air India flight with callsign AI2403, operating from Delhi to Kolkata, on Monday was rescheduled to depart later in the evening, necessitated by a technical issue detected during the take-off roll.

“The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off, following Standard Operating Procedures. All passengers have disembarked and our ground colleagues in Delhi are extending support to them. Inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers remain top priority,” an Air India spokesperson said.