‘AI technology will help my voice reach the masses’: PM Modi says in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the people of his constituency Varanasi during the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'. During his speech, PM Modi highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI). He called AI technology "a new beginning" and expressed hope that it will help his voice reach the masses more easily. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the beneficiaries at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, in Varanasi on Sunday. (ANI)

"Today, use of new technology has taken place here through Artificial Intelligence (AI). This is a new beginning and hopefully, it will make it easier for my words to reach you," said PM Modi.

During his address to the people, he hailed the successful implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which has benefited four crore families.

"Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatra is my examination. Through this, I want to know from you if what I promised was fulfilled or not, whether people got houses or not, whether people lacking a house got houses. In our country, many government schemes have been made, based on the experience of all of them, I felt that the most important thing for the country to pay attention to is that the schemes of the government should reach people at the right time without any problems. If there is a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, then the houses should be built with the help of the government. There is no need to run after the government. The Govt should work from the front and since you have given me this work, about four crore families have got permanent houses," said PM Modi.

Development initiatives during Modi's Varanasi visit

During his two-day visit, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹19,150 crore in Varanasi. He will also inaugurate completed projects like New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar-New Bhaupur Dedicated Freight Corridor Project which has been built at a cost of around ₹10,900 crore.

During his visit, he will also flag off 2nd Vande Bharat Express train for Varanasi.