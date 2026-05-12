AIADMK backing, floor test, one less MLA: What next for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Actor-politician C Joseph Vijay finally found his way to the legislative assembly of Tamil Nadu as he made his maiden speech there as chief minister on Tuesday. It is now widely known how much effort and political maneuvering it took for ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay to get there, as he worked to secure support from smaller parties and demonstrate his majority.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay delivered his maiden speech in the state assembly on Tuesday. (PTI)

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Finally, after three failed visits to the governor in an attempt to stake claim to form government in the state as he fell short of the majority mark even after Congress' backing, the debutant managed to get support from smaller parties and took oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister on Sunday, May 10.

However, his challenges are not yet over as the newly elected chief minister is yet to face a floor test in the assembly on Wednesday, May 13, to prove his majority through a vote of confidence.

Track live updates of Tamil Nadu news here

Here' what lies next for Vijay-

A floor test pending in Tamil Nadu assembly

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{{^usCountry}} The results of Tamil Nadu state polls held in April led to a hung assembly for the first time since 1967, with no major alliance or party hitting the majority mark of 118. However, Vijay's TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108, out of which Vijay won two, and fell short of 11 seats effectively to claim majority. Even after Congress' support of five MLAs, it needed six more votes by its side to claim to form government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The results of Tamil Nadu state polls held in April led to a hung assembly for the first time since 1967, with no major alliance or party hitting the majority mark of 118. However, Vijay's TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108, out of which Vijay won two, and fell short of 11 seats effectively to claim majority. Even after Congress' support of five MLAs, it needed six more votes by its side to claim to form government. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That support finally came after the smaller parties which were holding their cards close became kingmakers and extended support to Vijay, helping him not just touch but exceed the majority mark with 120 seats — CPI (2), CPI(M) (2), VCK (2) and IUML (2). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That support finally came after the smaller parties which were holding their cards close became kingmakers and extended support to Vijay, helping him not just touch but exceed the majority mark with 120 seats — CPI (2), CPI(M) (2), VCK (2) and IUML (2). {{/usCountry}}

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However, Vijay is yet to prove his majority on the floor of the assembly on Wednesday, May 13.

A TVK MLA barred from voting

If this year's Tamil Nadu polls and the following power tussle have reminded the country of something, it has to be the democratic principle of ‘every vote counts’. Just as the numbers began to favour Vijay, Madras high court restrained TVK MLA Seenivasa Sethupathy from participating the trust vote tomorrow in Tamil Nadu assembly until further order.

Also read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay orders closure of over 700 govt-run TASMAC liquor stores near schools, bus stops

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Why? Because again — every vote counts.

The TVK MLA won Tirupattur assembly seat with just one vote against DMK's former Minister KR Periakaruppan, who claimed to have lost by a single vote because of two constituencies with the same name 'Tirupattur'. The court said that the argument was fit for the interim order.

This setback, however, may not impact TVK's vote count in assembly tomorrow as he would still have 118 votes to his name — after Sethupathy's vote and appointment of TVK MLA JCD Prabhakar as the Speaker of Tamil Nadu assembly.

AIADMK faction extends support

The days when Vijay was scrambling for support from smaller parties seem to have become thing of the past as a faction of AIADMK has extended support to Vijay claiming that majority MLAs of the party are on their side.

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Also read: AIADMK faction supports Vijay's TVK after rift with EPS: 'We accept people’s mandate'

The rift between AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and other leaders including CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani came out in the open with both the factions now battling it out publicly on whether to support Vijay or not.

On Tuesday, Shanmugam congratulated the new chief minister and extending support to the government. “The people’s mandate is not for TVK. The mandate is for Vijay to become the chief minister,” he said.

Shanmugam also claimed that their faction of the party has majority MLAs' support and that the EPS' faction was seeking an alliance with the DMK, which he said would have been against the party's founding principles.

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If AIADMK faction decided to support Vijay on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu, he will comfortably win the trust vote and continue to govern the state.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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