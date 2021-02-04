AIADMK files police complaint after Sasikala flies party flag in her car
- The AIADMK is tightening its grip on the party apparatus ahead of Sasikala’s return to Chennai on February 8.
Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK on Thursday evening lodged a complaint with Tamil Nadu director general of police, J K Tripathy against expelled leader V K Sasikala for using the party’s flag in her car after she was discharged from Bengaluru’s Victoria hospital on January 31
The complaint is the latest in a series of actions by the AIADMK which is tightening its grip on the party apparatus ahead of Sasikala’s return to Chennai on February 8, a day later than originally planned.
Law minister C V Shunmugam, fisheries minister D Jayakumar and other senior AIADMK leaders went to the DGP’s office to file the complaint seeing action against Sasikala.
“Only AIADMK’s cadre and leadership can use the flag...Sasikala has no right to use the flag,” K Munusamy, deputy coordinator of AIADMK told reporters after submitting the complaint. He added that according to the party by-laws, once every five years existing office bearers should also renew their membership which wasn’t done by Sasiakla so she ceased to be a member.
After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi in January, chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami had made clear that the party will not take back Sasikala.
After Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016, the AIADMK elected Sasikala as the interim general secretary. She was set to become chief minister but after her imprisonment in February 2017, the warring factions of Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam united. In September 2017, they expelled Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran who had launched a breakaway faction - Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). After her release from prison last month, Dhinakaran said that Sasikala remains the general secretary and her supporters will help her reclaim the AIADMK.
A case is pending in the Madras high court where Sasikala has challenged the conduct of a general council meeting that expelled her. Sasikala also plans to file a curative petition to claim the AIADMK's two leaves symbol and name which the election commission allotted to the Palaniswami-led faction in November 2017.
The Delhi high court and Supreme court had dismissed her petitions challenging and reviewing this order. Alluding to the fact that curative petitions rarely find success and taking a swipe at Sasikala’s family belonging to Mannargudi, Shunmugam said, “Beyond this if she wants to proceed with the case, she can go to the United Nations or the Mannargudi panchayat.”
On Wednesday night, the AIADMK removed its Karnataka secretary M P Yuvaraj for planning to meet Sasikala. in the past week, the party has sacked several functionaries for putting up posters welcoming Sasikala as the 'party general secretary'.
