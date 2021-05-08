AIADMK, PMK welcome Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu, BJP calls it 'hasty'

The Opposition AIADMK and PMK in Tamil Nadu welcomed the state government's announcement of clamping a two-week lockdown starting May 10, saying it will help break the coronavirus chain and help in slowing the pace of its spread. The BJP, an ally of both parties, however, described the decision as hasty.

With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases, chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced clamping the two-week "total lockdown" across the state to curb the spread of the pandemic from May 10-24. AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam welcomed the government's decision to keep the low-cost Amma Canteen eateries, an initiative of his party-led previous government, open during this period.

"At a time when the second wave of coronavirus is spreading fast, the total lockdown will greatly help in slowing the pace of the spread," he said in a statement.

He also welcomed the closure of state-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets during the 14-day period.

The former deputy CM added the government should allow plying of taxis and autorickshaws since public transport will not be functional during the period.

The government should provide incentive to medical personnel involved in the battle against covid, he said, adding it should ensure adequate stocks of vaccines and drugs in the hospitals.

PMK founder S Ramadoss also said his party has been batting for measures like lockdown and closure of TASMAC outlets and it was a "weclome" move that the government has done both.

In a statement, he reiterated PMK's demand for prohibition in the state, saying there were other sources of revenue for the government.

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy described the decision to enforce lockdown as 'hasty' and alleged there was no announcement for migrant workers.

Further, there was no word on vaccination during this period, he said in a series of tweets and urged that the inoculation centres should be increased during the lockdown and Tamil Nadu should also start the universal drive for those over 18 years of age.