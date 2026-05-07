AIADMK shifts MLAs to Puducherry resort amid buzz over TVK poaching attempt

Nearly 25-27 newly-elected MLAs of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have been accommodated at a resort in neighbouring Puducherry, party leaders said on Thursday, amid speculation of attempts by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to secure support for government formation. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami holds a consultative meeting with newly-elected MLAs. (Xl)

The development comes months after veteran AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan switched to actor-politician Vijay-led TVK in January 2026. Sengottaiyan has reportedly reached out to some of his former associates in the AIADMK camp as TVK seeks to cross the majority mark of 118 in the Assembly. With Congress support, TVK currently has the backing of 113 legislators.

Amid speculation over possible support to TVK, senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy, who unsuccessfully contested from the Veppanahalli Assembly segment, denied any such move.

“In any situation, the AIADMK has not extended support to the TVK. We are issuing this clarification as per the directions of our party’s general secretary,” Munusamy said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, AIADMK leader and former MLA S Semmalai said party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would take the final call on the party’s political strategy.

“As far as AIADMK is concerned, Edappadi K Palaniswami is a seasoned political leader. He will execute his political stance perfectly regarding what needs to be done and how to do it,” Semmalai said.

“In AIADMK, whatever he thinks and decides, that is what will happen. The decision he takes will only be for the good,” he added.

Responding to questions on MLAs being housed at a resort in Puducherry, Semmalai defended the move.

“What is the issue here? The procedure and tradition of our legislative members is to elect our legislative leader. That was conducted. Now, for the next course of action, there is a necessity to stay in Puducherry without going to their hometowns. That is why they are here. What is wrong with this?” he asked.

Rejecting speculation that Sengottaiyan could persuade AIADMK legislators to switch sides, Semmalai said, “Nothing like that will happen. Our MLAs are not that kind of people. All MLAs are bound by the words of our general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. These are speculations and rumours.”

Asked about rumours of a possible alliance between the DMK and AIADMK, he reiterated that Palaniswami alone would decide the party’s future course.

“Whatever the decision may be, our general secretary will make a good and firm decision. The decision he takes will be final. It will only be for the good. He is not a king maker. He himself is a king,” Semmalai said.