A day after raids on ex-deputy CM of Karnataka, his aide commits suicide

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 15:16 IST

The personal assistant of former deputy chief minister of G Parameshwara committed suicide in Bengaluru on Saturday, police said, a day after the income tax department’ searched medical colleges and other premises linked to the Congress leader.

Bengaluru’s deputy commissioner of police (West) B Ramesh said the body of Ramesh was found an hour ago in Gnana Bharathi area of the capital of Karnataka.

“It appears that he committed suicide. We are verifying the details,” the senior police official said.

Ramesh was with Parameshwara during the raids, but a senior I-T official said neither was he covered in the raids nor was his statement recorded.

Parameshwara spoke to reporters after Ramesh’s alleged suicide.

“He was a very good boy. He was with me since I was Congress party president. He used to work diligently no matter what the circumstance,” the Congress leader said.

“I don’t know why he has taken such a drastic step. Even in the morning, when he left my house, I told him not to worry about these raids and that nothing would happen to him. I can’t believe that he has taken such a step. I don’t know if he was under any pressure,” he added.

Officials said they had recovered Rs 9 crore worth of property so far in searches at 30 locations across the state linked to Parameshwara and former Union minister RL Jalappa.

The raids were conducted at the Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Sri Siddhartha Dental College, that are affiliated to Tumakuru-based Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, where Parameshwara is chancellor.

The other college raided was the Sri Devraj Urs Medical College, affiliated to the Sri Devraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research, of which Jalappa is the chairperson. Both are deemed universities.

The raids were conducted as part of an investigation into a medical seat scam. The scheme involved candidates of the NEET, who were already pursuing medical training, taking the entrance exam and blocking seats in these colleges.

Officials said a letter has been found in his car nearby and that police are waiting for the forensic team to arrive before opening the vehicle.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said he has come to know that Ramesh told some people that he was being harassed by I-T officials in the past three days.

“If this is true, the department is responsible for his death. I’m not against the department raiding anybody, they are free to do so. But aren’t there people in the BJP that it wants to raid as well?” he asked.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 15:08 IST