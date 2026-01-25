AI-enabled smart glasses, anti-drone units: Security heightened in Delhi ahead of Republic Day 2026
Multiple checkpoints have been set up at entry and exit points of the national capital to closely monitor the movement of people and goods.
Security has been tightened across Delhi and the National Capital Region ahead of Republic Day, with police and security forces stepping up patrolling and vehicle checks on Sunday. Multiple checkpoints have been set up at entry and exit points of the national capital to closely monitor the movement of people and goods.
Police officials said the measures are aimed at preventing any untoward incident in the run-up to the celebrations, news agency ANI reported.
AI tools and facial recognition system
As part of enhanced security arrangements for Republic Day 2026, Delhi Police will deploy AI-enabled smart glasses and advanced facial recognition systems to boost surveillance and threat detection across the city.
Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahala said technology-driven solutions are being widely used to strengthen security.
“The force is making full use of technology-driven solutions from a security perspective,” he said.
He added that all CCTV cameras will be equipped with video analytics and Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), which will help police identify suspects more accurately.
“There are various types of video analytics, and we will utilise them as well. This time, we are also using specially developed cameras and wearable glasses,” Mahala said.
According to him, this will be the first time Delhi Police personnel will use such wearable technology during the Republic Day parade. Selected officers will wear the smart glasses while deployed along the parade route to monitor crowds and spot potential threats.
Kartavya Path under watch
Additional Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, Devesh Mahla, said a strong multi-layered security cordon has been put in place with the deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces across the district to ensure a safe event.
The entire Kartavya Path area is under continuous surveillance through an extensive network of CCTV cameras integrated with Facial Recognition System technology. Anti-drone units and sniper teams have also been positioned on high-rise buildings to monitor the airspace and surrounding areas.
As part of preventive measures, the New Delhi District Police are conducting extensive verification drives of hotels, guest houses, tenants, and domestic help to identify and neutralise potential security risks.
In addition, Delhi Police have directed all district units to inspect and verify shops dealing in chemicals, drugs and industrial substances. The exercise is aimed at ensuring that banned or hazardous chemicals are not being sold or stored in bulk, earlier HT reported.
Police said the inspections are part of a broader security drive covering shops, hotels and other establishments ahead of Republic Day. Shop owners have been instructed to verify records and maintain proper logs and ledgers.
The directions have gained significance in the wake of a blast near the Red Fort in November, which left 15 people dead and several others injured. Police had said the main accused, Dr Uman Un Nabi, who died in the explosion, was transporting explosives in his car to carry out a bombing when they detonated.
