AI-enabled smart glasses, anti-drone units: Security heightened in Delhi ahead of Republic Day 2026

Police officials said the measures are aimed at preventing any untoward incident in the run-up to the celebrations, news agency ANI reported.

Security has been tightened across Delhi and the National Capital Region ahead of Republic Day, with police and security forces stepping up patrolling and vehicle checks on Sunday. Multiple checkpoints have been set up at entry and exit points of the national capital to closely monitor the movement of people and goods.

AI tools and facial recognition system As part of enhanced security arrangements for Republic Day 2026, Delhi Police will deploy AI-enabled smart glasses and advanced facial recognition systems to boost surveillance and threat detection across the city.

Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahala said technology-driven solutions are being widely used to strengthen security.

“The force is making full use of technology-driven solutions from a security perspective,” he said.

He added that all CCTV cameras will be equipped with video analytics and Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), which will help police identify suspects more accurately.

“There are various types of video analytics, and we will utilise them as well. This time, we are also using specially developed cameras and wearable glasses,” Mahala said.

According to him, this will be the first time Delhi Police personnel will use such wearable technology during the Republic Day parade. Selected officers will wear the smart glasses while deployed along the parade route to monitor crowds and spot potential threats.