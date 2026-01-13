Republic Day security: Delhi Police step up checks on chemical shops

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police have directed all district units to carry out inspections and verifications at shops selling chemicals, drugs and industrial substances to ensure that no banned or hazardous chemicals or mixtures are being sold in bulk. Police said the exercise is part of a larger security drive covering shops, hotels and establishments ahead of Republic Day. The President’s Bodyguards take part in the Republic Day parade rehearsals at Vijay Chowk on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Shop owners have been asked to verify their records and maintain proper logs and ledgers. The directions assume significance in light of the blast near the Red Fort in November in which 15 people were killed and several others injured. Police had said the main accused, Dr Uman Un Nabi, who died in the blast, was transporting explosives in his car to carry out a bombing when they went off.

Police said they have begun systematic tracking of chemical shops and cautioned owners against any illegal sale or misuse.

Senior officers said shop owners have been instructed to maintain proper logs, while police teams will verify and flag unusually large or suspicious purchases. “We are keeping a close watch to ensure that no dangerous chemicals are procured or misused for unlawful activities,” an officer said.

A broader security drill is being carried out in sensitive areas, where large-scale verification drives are underway. Delhi Police and central security agencies also held coordination meetings on Monday.

According to a senior officer, surveillance has been stepped up in vulnerable localities, with police, assisted by civic agencies, installing and monitoring CCTV cameras. Drone surveillance will also be used in select pockets, while meetings with local peace committees are being organised across districts to maintain communal harmony and curb the spread of rumours.

Police have been verifying the identities of people residing in or frequently moving through sensitive localities for over a month now, the officer said. Teams have also checked the functioning of CCTV cameras at hotels, including their recording systems, stored footage and maintenance registers.

As part of broader security measures, Delhi Police have intensified preparations to maintain law and order, deploying nearly 20,000 personnel, including traffic police and paramilitary forces, across the city. Multiple pickets, barricades and vehicle-checking points have been set up, particularly at entry points, party zones, markets and nightlife hubs.

Security has also been tightened at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, anticipating a surge in visitors from neighbouring states. Traffic police have drawn up a detailed plan to curb drunken and rash driving, with breath analysers being used extensively and strict action promised against violators, officials said.

Additional forces have been deployed at India Gate and Red Fort, while station house officers have been directed to remain on the streets with their teams through the night. Quick Reaction Teams have been stationed at strategic locations.