AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says ‘Sambhal is on target of BJP-RSS’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that the Sambhal city in Uttar Pradesh is a "target" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for implementing their Hindutva agenda, just a day after a panel in its report stated that "demographic changes" have happened in the area. According to the report, during independence, 55 per cent of the population was Muslim and 45 per cent Hindu in the Sambhal Nagar Palika area; however, at present, the Hindu population has decreased to 15 per cent(PTI)

"Sambhal is on the BJP-RSS target. The fight for justice is being fought. We have hopes with the Court. We have no hopes for justice from the BJP, Yogi and Narendra Modi because whatever is happening in Sambhal, with many people being killed during police firing, it is clear and known what kind of report will come out," Owaisi told ANI.

Earlier, on August 28, a three-member panel appointed to investigate the Sambhal violence case submitted its report to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The 450-page report consists of details about the November 2024 violence, which took place, and also mentions key details about the demographic changes in Sambhal, where, at one point, the Hindu community members comprised 45 per cent, but their number has since decreased to 20 per cent.

"What is there in the report? You are just looking to implement the agenda of Hindutva in Sambhal. I have full faith that the people will not let this happen," Owaisi added.

