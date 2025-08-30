Mosque side questions relevance of report on Sambhal violence

SAMBHAL A day after the judicial commission set up by the UP government to probe the November 24 violence at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal submitted its 450-page report to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the mosque side on Friday questioned the very relevance of the report. The advocate said the commission’s mandate was limited only to investigating the November 24 incident. (Pic for representation)

Advocate Shakeel Ahmad Warsi, appearing for the mosque, said they would first study the contents of the report but stressed that the inquiry had lost significance. “When the police have already filed charge sheets against the accused, the commission’s role no longer holds justification,” Warsi remarked.

He said the commission’s mandate was limited only to investigating the November 24 incident.

The chain of events began on November 19, when the Hindu side approached the Chandausi court claiming that the Shahi Jama Masjid was originally Shri Harihar Temple. That evening, the first survey of the mosque was carried out. On November 24, during the second phase of the survey, violence broke out as crowds clashed with police, resorting to stone-pelting and firing. Four people lost their lives and several vehicles were set ablaze.

The police arrested 96 people in the case, including three murder suspects, three women and mosque president advocate Zafar Ali. Warsi, however, pointed out that the action had gone beyond the scope of the commission, with charge sheets already filed and several political leaders dragged into the case.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against 40 named persons, including SP MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq and SP legislator Iqbal Mahmood’s son, Suhail Iqbal, while another FIR was registered against 2,750 unidentified people. On June 18, the SIT submitted a 1,128-page charge sheet against 23 individuals, including MP Barq. The high court has since stayed further action against him. Notably, Suhail Iqbal’s name does not figure in the charge sheet.

Zafar Ali, arrested under case crime number 335/24 registered at Kotwali Sambhal, was interrogated by the SIT for four hours in March before being sent to jail. He was later granted bail by the high court on July 24. After 131 days in custody, he was released from Moradabad jail on August 1, 2025.

“The demographic arguments and claims over history cannot overshadow the fact that populations change and accusations in such matters are driven more by politics than justice,” Warsi noted.