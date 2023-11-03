AIMIM to contest on nine seats in Telangana; Owaisi announces candidates' list

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced that the party will fight the elections on all the seven seats on which it has MLAs and in addition to fight on two more seats in Telangana. AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI)

Addressing the media, Asaduddin Owaisi said "We are announcing the names of candidates on 6 seats in the state. Party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi who is also a sitting MLA from Chandrayangutta seat will contest again from the same seat. We will fight from Rajinder Nagar and jubilee hills also."

Chandrayangutta seat has been in grasp of AIMIM from the last two Assembly elections in the state, in 2014 and 2018.

The party has fielded Balala from Malakpet, Kausar from Karwan and Majeed Hussain from Nampally seats.

Jaffer Hussain will contest on Yakutpura seat while Zulfikar from Charminar.

However, the party is yet to announce name of candidates on the remaining 3 seats.

"We will tell you shortly the names on these remaining 3 seats which are--Bahadurpura, Rajinder Nagar and Jubilee hills. It was decided in 2018 that Mumtaz Khan and Pasha Quadri will not contest this time," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations that AIMIM fields candidates wherever Congress contests BJP by taking money from the saffron party, asking how much it took to back the UPA government in 2008 on the nuclear deal with the US.

In a post on X, Owaisi while taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's defeat from the Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency, questioned him "Did you lose the Amethi election for free or did you get paid?"

"Someone please tell dear Rahul Gandhi, how much money did we take to support the UPA in 2008 on the nuclear deal with the US? In Andhra, how much money was spent to support Kiran Kumar Reddy's government during the no-confidence motion.? How much money did I get to convince Jagan Mohan Reddy to support Pranab Mukherjee for the presidential post?" Owaisi wrote in Hindi.

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.