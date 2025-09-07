Search
AIMIM to support Oppn candidate Sudershan Reddy in vice-presidential poll

PTI |
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 12:54 am IST

The Hyderabad MP said he spoke to B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, and conveyed good wishes to him.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced his party's support to the opposition's vice-presidential candidate, B Sudershan Reddy.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI)
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI)

In a post on X, Owaisi said the "Telangana CMO" spoke to him and requested him to support Reddy's candidature in the September 9 vice-presidential poll.

"@TelanganaCMO spoke to me today and requested that we support Justice Sudershan Reddy as Vice President. @aimim_national will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist," he said.

The Hyderabad MP said he spoke to Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, and conveyed good wishes to him.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is represented in the Lok Sabha by Owaisi.

