Air force plane crashes in UP’s Baghpat, pilots safe

A two-seater Indian Air Force (IAF) plane crashed in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh’s Bagpat district on Friday, police said. However, the two pilots who ejected safely shortly before the crash, were safe.

“The crash occurred at Ranchad village at around 9 am. Both pilots are safe. He said that a team of IAF has arrived at the spot to investigate the crash and both pilots are being questioned about the incident,” said police public relations officer Anurag Sharma.

The administration deployed additional police force who and cordoned off the crash site to keep away curious villagers from getting close to the plane.

According to news agency IANS, the plane had taken off from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad and was reportedly participating in a drill for Air Force Day.

Eyewitnesses say that the plane was flying low and was circling before it and crashed in the sugarcane field.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 12:45 IST