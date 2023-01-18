Air Force women officers to take centre stage on Republic Day

From assisting the President to unfurl the National Flag to leading an Air Force contingent, female officers are set to take the centre stage on the Republic Day 2023, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

“The proceedings of the Republic Day Parade at Kartavyapath will commence with the unfurling of the National Flag and presenting of the Rashtriya Salute to the Hon’ble President of India. The President would be assisted in the unfurling of the National Flag by Flt Lt Komal Rani,” said the Defence Ministry, in an official statement .

Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy will lead a contingent of air warriors along with three supernumerary officers Flt Lt Ayush Agarwal, Flt Lt Tanuj Mailk and Flt Lt Pradhan Nikhil.

These officers will lead a contingent consisting of four officers and 144 air warriors marching in a box formation of 12 Rows x 12 Columns who have been selected through a stringent process from across the Air Force. The contingent undergoes an intensive practice session every day starting in the early hours of the day, the statement said.

The Republic Day Celebrations will commence with the Homage Ceremony at the National War Memorial where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of their duties. The IAF is set to take the lead Service this year and the guard will be commanded by sqaudron leader Akash Ganghas.

Highlighting the role played by women officers in the Air Force, the Ministry noted, “ IAF has also transcended traditional boundaries by inducting women who undertake all tasks equally with their male counterparts. In doing so, the IAF has become the lead Service in promoting Naari Shakti in its true spirit.”

IAF Tableau is set to be on the theme of “Indian Air Force: Power Beyond Boundaries”. A Rotating Globe placed on the Air Force’s Tableau highlights the expanded reach through which it has been able to deliver humanitarian aid across borders, along with flying exercises conducted with the “Air Forces of Friendly Foreign Countries”.

Another notable display on the tableau is ‘Netra’, which is an Airborne Early Warning & Control aircraft that carries indigenous payloads. The LCA Tejas MK-II, a single engine canard Delta wing, Multi role Combat Aircraft designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency, would also occupy a prominent position on the IAF’s Tableau.

This fighter aircraft has a powerful engine and potent sensors and is being designed and developed to replace fighter aircraft of the IAF.

Other features on the Tableau include the LCH Prachand and the Airbus C-295 aircraft.

LCH Prachand was recently inducted into the IAF and is capable of high altitude operations and is armed with Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, a 20 mm turret gun, air-to-air missiles and 70 mm rockets.

“The Airbus C-295 aircraft will serve as a replacement of the Avro aircraft & will amplify the logistics capability of the IAF. All aircraft are planned to be fitted with indigenous electronic warfare suites. The Manufacturing facility in India would not only cater for IAF’s requirement but would also make India a net defence exporter,” the Ministry noted.

The Republic Day Parade will also feature a flypast from 45 IAF aircraft including Dhwaj (Type Mi-17 1V/V5), Rudra (ALH Mk IV/WSI), Prachand (LCH + Apache + ALH MK-IV), Baaz (MiG-29), and Tiranga (ALH (Sarang) among others.