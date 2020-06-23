e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Air India adds more flights on several domestic routes

Air India adds more flights on several domestic routes

india Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:47 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: People stranded in Mumbai wanting to fly to Hyderabad, Cochin, Kolkata, Bhopal, Rajkot, Tirupati and Vishakhapatnam now have more options as national carrier Air India has increased the frequency of flights to these cities.

The Mumbai- Hyderabad-Mumbai and Mumbai-Bhopal-Mumbai routes will see additional flights on Mondays, and the Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai route will see additional flight on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The Mumbai-Rajkot-Mumbai route will have additional flights added on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

While these additional flights have already been added by the airline, more flights on the Mumbai-Cochin-Mumbai route (on Wednesdays and Fridays) will be effective from June 24, while those for the Mumbai-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Mumbai route (on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) will be effective from June 25.

The frequency of flights has also increased from Delhi to Bengaluru, Indore, Ranchi and Coimbatore and the Bengaluru-Chandigarh-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Vishakhapatnam-Hyderabad routes.

Air India announced the additional flights on Twitter on Monday night. The airline’s spokesperson was unavailable for comment.

Mumbai airport, which has been allowed to operate only 25 departing and 25 arriving flights from May 25 according to the Maharashtra government’s restrictions, was permitted to double the count of flights.

On June 15, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) was permitted to operate 100 domestic commercial flights from the next day. Air India took time to increase its frequencies to and from the airport.

While June 16 saw 52 flights, 55 flights operated on June 17.

“The airlines have slowly increased their flights to and from the airport in Mumbai. The June 23 flight plan had 98 flights listed operating to and from Mumbai airport,” said a CSMIA official.

Besides the six main airlines – Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet, GoAir and Air Asia India – TruJet and Alliance Air too have commenced flights from the city airport.

“Flights from Mumbai have been added not only due to slot availability but also due to demand for sectors from the city,” an Air India official said.

top news
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Ramdev claims to have made 1st vaccine against Covid-19, recovery in 7 days
Ramdev claims to have made 1st vaccine against Covid-19, recovery in 7 days
States to get 50,000 ‘Made in India’ ventilators from Centre to fight Covid-19
States to get 50,000 ‘Made in India’ ventilators from Centre to fight Covid-19
‘Sellers to mention ‘country of origin’ on products for GeM platform’: Govt
‘Sellers to mention ‘country of origin’ on products for GeM platform’: Govt
Live: PepsiCo plant in Beijing shut after 8 employees test Covid-19 positive
Live: PepsiCo plant in Beijing shut after 8 employees test Covid-19 positive
Sonia Gandhi keeps up attack over China face-off, Covid-19
Sonia Gandhi keeps up attack over China face-off, Covid-19
‘Superb timers’: Ex-England pacer on Ganguly, Dravid’s Test debut
‘Superb timers’: Ex-England pacer on Ganguly, Dravid’s Test debut
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 LiveCGBSE Board Result declared

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In