Air India adds more flights on several domestic routes

india

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:47 IST

Mumbai: People stranded in Mumbai wanting to fly to Hyderabad, Cochin, Kolkata, Bhopal, Rajkot, Tirupati and Vishakhapatnam now have more options as national carrier Air India has increased the frequency of flights to these cities.

The Mumbai- Hyderabad-Mumbai and Mumbai-Bhopal-Mumbai routes will see additional flights on Mondays, and the Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai route will see additional flight on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The Mumbai-Rajkot-Mumbai route will have additional flights added on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

While these additional flights have already been added by the airline, more flights on the Mumbai-Cochin-Mumbai route (on Wednesdays and Fridays) will be effective from June 24, while those for the Mumbai-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Mumbai route (on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) will be effective from June 25.

The frequency of flights has also increased from Delhi to Bengaluru, Indore, Ranchi and Coimbatore and the Bengaluru-Chandigarh-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Vishakhapatnam-Hyderabad routes.

Air India announced the additional flights on Twitter on Monday night. The airline’s spokesperson was unavailable for comment.

Mumbai airport, which has been allowed to operate only 25 departing and 25 arriving flights from May 25 according to the Maharashtra government’s restrictions, was permitted to double the count of flights.

On June 15, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) was permitted to operate 100 domestic commercial flights from the next day. Air India took time to increase its frequencies to and from the airport.

While June 16 saw 52 flights, 55 flights operated on June 17.

“The airlines have slowly increased their flights to and from the airport in Mumbai. The June 23 flight plan had 98 flights listed operating to and from Mumbai airport,” said a CSMIA official.

Besides the six main airlines – Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet, GoAir and Air Asia India – TruJet and Alliance Air too have commenced flights from the city airport.

“Flights from Mumbai have been added not only due to slot availability but also due to demand for sectors from the city,” an Air India official said.