Air India announces airfare caps, fee waivers amid IndiGo flights disruptions

Amid continuing travel disruptions across the country, Air India on Saturday announced a set of measures aimed at helping passengers stranded due to flight disruptions reach their destinations. Passengers with their luggage stranded at a Indigo Airlines Ticketing counter at T-1 Terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) due to mass cancellation of IndiGo flights.(Hindustan Times)

According to the Air India Group, the airlines have capped airfares. A release from Air India Express said, "Since 4 December 2025, both carriers have proactively capped economy-class airfares on non-stop domestic flights to prevent the usual demand-supply dynamics applied by automated revenue management systems. Both carriers are also in the process of ensuring compliance with the latest directive on airfare caps issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on 6 December 2025."

The airlines have also introduced a special waiver on change and cancellation fees for eligible domestic bookings to provide greater flexibility to passengers.

This is as in five days, IndiGo has seen well over 2,000 flight cancellations, a circumstance termed by the airline as a “serious operational crisis”.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.

What does the Air India release say?

As per the release, guests who booked flights with either carrier between December 4 and December 15 can reschedule their bookings to a future date.

They can do this without paying the applicable rescheduling fee-within the validity of the purchased ticket, as appropriate-or cancel their bookings with a full refund, with no cancellation fee applied.

The release further said, "This one-time waiver is applicable for a change or cancellation made until 8 December 2025. Fare difference, if any, in case of rescheduling will apply."

The airlines have also shared contact details for rescheduling or cancelling bookings.

"Guests who wish to reschedule or cancel their bookings with the one-time waiver can do so on the 24x7 contact centres of either carrier or through travel agents worldwide. Air India Express guests have an additional option of doing so through its chatbot, Tia, available on WhatsApp on 91 63600 12345, website, mobile app and Facebook Messenger."

According to the release, to address high call volumes and minimise response times, Air India and Air India Express have deployed additional resources at their 24x7 contact centres.