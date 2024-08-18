 Air India cabin crew member assaulted in hotel, rescued | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Air India cabin crew member assaulted in hotel, rescued

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Aug 18, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Officials aware of the matter said that the intruder entered the cabin crew member’s hotel room earlier this week.

New Delhi Air India on Saturday said that one of its crew members was affected by an “intrusion” in a hotel, and that the airline is working with local police to pursue the matter.

Officials aware of the matter said that the intruder entered the cabin crew member’s hotel room earlier this week. (HT PHOTO)
(HT PHOTO)

In its statement on Saturday, the airline said, “Air India accords foremost priority to the safety, security and well-being of our crew and staff members. We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members.”

Officials aware of the matter said that the intruder entered the cabin crew member’s hotel room earlier this week. The member was saved by her colleagues in the next room after they heard her screaming. “The crew in the adjacent room tried to catch the intruder but he managed to escape,” one of the official said.

The official added that the victim has returned to India and is undergoing counselling sessions

News / India News / Air India cabin crew member assaulted in hotel, rescued
Follow Us On