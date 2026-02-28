Air India cancels several flights amid US-Iran conflict. Check full list here
Air India has cancelled March 1 international flights due to Middle East security concerns after US-Israel strikes on Iran.
India’s national carrier, Air India, on Saturday announced that it has cancelled several international flights scheduled for March 1, 2026 (Sunday).
The airline confirmed that the affected services include several routes between Delhi and London (Heathrow), Mumbai and London (Heathrow),and Amritsar and London (Gatwick).
Flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with New York (JFK), Newark, Chicago (via Vienna), Toronto (via Vienna), Frankfurt and Paris have also been cancelled, the statement added.
Why the cancellations?
The airline said the decision was taken due to ongoing security concerns in the Middle East and to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.
In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said the move was part of a continuous review of the changing regional situation.
"In the interest of the safety and security of our guests and staff, Air India has cancelled the following flights scheduled on 01 March 2026," the airline said.
Khushi Arora
