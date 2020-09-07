e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Air India Express crash: Wife of killed co-pilot delivers baby boy

Air India Express crash: Wife of killed co-pilot delivers baby boy

The baby boy, weighing 2.75 kilos, was born to Megha on Saturday. Both the baby and mother are fine.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 08:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Agra
A security personnel stands guard in front of the August 7 wreckage of Air India Express jet, at Calicut International Airport in Kerala.
A security personnel stands guard in front of the August 7 wreckage of Air India Express jet, at Calicut International Airport in Kerala. (AFP)
         

The wife of co-pilot Akhilesh Sharma, who was killed in Air India plane crash on August 7, has delivered a boy. Sharma died along with pilot Vasant Sathe when their aircraft, on Vande Bharat Mission from Dubai to bring stranded Indians home, overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport, breaking into two.

The family, living in Govind Nagar locality in Mathura had reason to smile after grieving for a month. According to a press release by Nayati Medicity, the hospital where the baby was delivered, “The baby boy, weighing 2.75 kilos, was born to Megha (28) at 3.16 pm at our hospital on Saturday. Both the baby and mother are fine and are likely to be discharged in the next two days. It was a full term delivery.”

“The past month has been extremely difficult for Megha. Our obstetrics & gynaecology team, led by Dr Preeti Bhadauria, had been counselling her and strictly monitoring the health of the foetus. We are like an extended family to Megha. It is a happy moment for everyone here today,” added the release.

In a statement, a family member said, “For us, the baby’s birth rekindles the happiness and joy that Akhilesh radiated in our lives. We are extremely happy and we know that Akhilesh is overjoyed wherever he is today.”

tags
top news
India records over 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, tally past 4.2 million
India records over 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, tally past 4.2 million
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered
Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Can Delhi sustain its clean air, blue sky days?
Can Delhi sustain its clean air, blue sky days?
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In