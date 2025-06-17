Air India flight 159 from Ahmedabad to London cancelled due to ‘operational issues’

Air India flight 159 from Ahmedabad to London was cancelled on Tuesday due to “operational issues,” leaving several passengers stranded at the airport. Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai which suffered a technical snag in one of its engines due to which passengers had to be deplaned during a scheduled halt at the Kolkata airport, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (PTI)

According to the airline’s official website, flight AI-159 from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport stands cancelled. The flight was scheduled to take off at 3 pm from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

“We have been informed that the flight has been cancelled due to operational issues. The original flight from Ahmedabad to London, having code AI-171, resumed operation from Monday with a new flight code AI-159,” PTI quoted an airport official as saying.

“I was travelling to Gatwick, London, on the 1 pm Air India flight, but I have just learned that it has been cancelled. The crew members did not provide any reason for the cancellation or details about a fare refund,” a passenger told ANI.

Air India flight deplanes in Kolkata after engine snag

Earlier, an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai was forced to deplane passengers during a scheduled halt at Kolkata airport due to a technical snag in one of its engines.

Flight AI180 landed on time at 12.45 am, but a fault in the left engine of the Boeing 777-300 led to a delay in takeoff.

“When it was finally realised that the technical snag could not be rectified immediately, special permission was taken from the authorities concerned, and then all passengers on board were disembarked,” PTI quoted an Air India official as saying.

Air India usually operates direct flights from San Francisco to Mumbai, but due to ongoing geopolitical developments, including the closure of Pakistani airspace, the airline has been rerouting the flight with a “technical halt” in Kolkata.

