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Air India flight declares full emergency at Delhi airport, engine fire suspected

The flight, AI 2802, landed on runway 29R at Delhi airport and was being towed away.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 11:05 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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An Air India flight travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi declared a full emergency at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital over a suspected engine fire and landed safely at around 9.30 pm on Thursday.

The aircraft is currently being towed away.(PTI/File Photo (Representational))

The flight, AI 2802, landed on runway 29R at Delhi airport and was towed away. There were 171 passengers on board the Airbus A320 aircraft. The runway resumed operations at 10:18 pm.

What happened? Air India shares statement on incident

In a statement, the airline said that during the aircraft's final approach to Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire warning from one of the engines and the alert was later confirmed to be true.

The crew followed all standard operating procedures and safely landed the aircraft at Delhi airport. All passengers and crew members are safe and disembarked normally, the statement added.

“Air India is immediately initiating a full investigation into the cause of the incident in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities. We are committed to sharing further verified information as soon as it becomes available. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” it further said.

An Air India spokesperson said the aircraft "experienced a tail-strike during landing". The spokesperson added that the plane landed safely and all passengers and crew members disembarked normally.

 
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