Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet warn of flight disruptions amid dense fog in Delhi today

Amid a dense fog and low visibility engulfing Delhi and several other parts of northern India, several airlines, including Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo, issued travel advisories for Friday, warning of flight disruptions. The Delhi airport also released a similar warning and advised passengers to check flight status in advance. IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet released travel advisory for flight disruptions citing dense for in norther parts of India(AFP)

Air India on Thursday said that since the weather department has predicted dense fog in Delhi and parts of northern and eastern India on Friday, flight schedules could be hit. The airline also said that the dense fog may have cascading effects across the flight network.

Releasing the advisory on their X handle, Air India said that they have taken proactive measures to minimise disruptions.

It also assured the passengers that in the event of unexpected delays or cancellations, the ground staff will assist them and make alternative arrangements.

Also read: Air quality in Delhi this year is so far worst since 2018

An initiative launched by the airlines will allow passengers booked on certain flights that are likely to be affected to receive advance alerts, it said. These passengers will have an option to change their flight without paying extra, or they can seek a full refund of the ticket.

The airlines requested passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines also released a similar advisory early on Friday, citing morning fog across northern India. “Customers travelling in the early hours may experience delays or revised timings,” the airlines said.

Also read: Chaos, confusion as car curbs begin; AQI spikes

IndiGo said that they are actively monitoring weather conditions and coordinating with air traffic authorities to minimise inconvenience.

SpiceJet also posted a weather update on their X handle stating that all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected due to low visibility in Delhi.

Delhi Airport on Thursday said that CAT III operations at the airport have begun amid the dense fog, resulting in delays and disruptions. CAT III procedures allow aircraft to land safely in extremely low visibility.

It said that the on-ground team is working closely with stakeholders to assist passengers.

Earlier on Thursday, extremely low visibility was recorded across Delhi-NCR with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stating that the visibility was as low as 100 metres at around 6.00 am. At least 27 flights got cancelled, and the operation of 500 more was delayed, officials aware of the matter told HT.