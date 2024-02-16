Air India gets show cause notice over wheelchair shortage after flyer's death

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday issued a show cause notice to Air India following the death of an 80-year-old passenger who chose to walk at Mumbai airport due to a shortage of wheelchairs. An official of Mumbai airport operator MIAL said wheelchair assistance is purely a service given by the airline. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

According to reports, octogenarian Babu Patel and his spouse, Narmadaben Patel, 76, had both requested wheelchairs for assistance upon disembarking from Air India's AI-116 flight from New York. In a statement on Friday, Air India said it had requested the husband to wait due to a shortage of wheelchairs but he chose to walk unaided alongside his wife.

He collapsed near the airport health officer's office at the time of the immigration process at Mumbai airport.

"In an unfortunate incident, one of our guests flying from New York to Mumbai on February 12, fell ill while proceeding to clear immigration with his wife, who was on wheelchair," the airline said.

As advised by the airport doctor attending to him after taking ill, the airline said the passenger was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared to have passed away.

The DGCA has issued a show cause Notice to Air India, citing non-compliance with civil aviation requirements provisions and violation of Aircraft Rules, 1937. According to Para 4.1.7 of the CAR, airlines are obligated to provide comprehensive assistance to such passengers, ensuring their seamless travel experience from the departure terminal to the aircraft and vice versa upon arrival.

Air India has been given seven days to respond to the notice and explain its failure to adhere to regulatory requirements.

The DGCA has also issued a broader advisory to all airlines, urging them to ensure an adequate number of wheelchairs are available to assist passengers during embarkation and disembarkation processes to prevent similar incidents in the future.