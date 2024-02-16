‘Opted to walk’: Air India after 80-yr-old flyer collapses at Mumbai airport

An 80-year-old man, who arrived on an Air India flight in Mumbai from New York with his wife on Friday, died after he had to walk around 1.5 km from the plane to the immigration counter due to a shortage of wheelchairs. However, Air India clarified that while the airline authorities requested the passenger to wait, he opted to walk. The Air India logo is seen(Reuters File Photo)

“One of our guests flying from New York to Mumbai on 12th February fell ill while proceeding to clear immigration with his wife, who was in a wheelchair. Due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, we had requested the passenger to wait till he was also provided with wheelchair assistance but he opted to walk along with his spouse,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The official added, “As advised by the airport doctor attending to him after taking ill, the passenger was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared to have passed away.”

The octogenarian, identified as an Indian-origin US passport holder, was travelling in economy class on Air India flight AI-116 from New York to Mumbai.

According to reports, the couple had pre-booked wheelchairs, but only the wife received it at the airport upon landing due to a “shortage of wheelchairs”. A report by the Times of India claimed that there were 32 wheelchair passengers on the flight but only 15 wheelchairs with accompanying staff were available on the ground to help them.

Meanwhile, the airline is in constant touch with the deceased's family members and extending necessary assistance, reported PTI.

According to an official of Mumbai airport operator MIAL, wheelchair assistance is purely a service given by the airline. The airport operator only helps coordinate with the airline in case any passenger requires help, the official told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)