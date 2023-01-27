Home / India News / Air India made remarkable progress in short time: CEO & MD Campbell Wilson

Air India made remarkable progress in short time: CEO & MD Campbell Wilson

Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:42 AM IST

Autos-to-steel Tata conglomerate completed the first year of the takeover of Air India from the government on Friday

In 2021, the government announced it sold its 100% stake to the autos-to-steel Tata conglomerate for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,000 crore. (REUTERS)
ByNeha LM Tripathi

Air India chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Campbell Wilson on Friday said they have made “quite remarkable progress in a very short space of time” as Tata Sons completed the first year of the takeover of the airline from the government.

Air India was founded in 1932 and nationalised in 1953. Since the mid-2000s, Air India faced financial troubles when it began to lose market share to low-cost airlines. In October 2021, the government announced it sold its 100% stake to the autos-to-steel Tata conglomerate for 18,000 crore.

Wilson wrote to airline employees saying they have embarked upon one of the most ambitious turnarounds in international aviation history.

Wilson said they have set out to create an airline that ranks among the best in the world and to proudly represent the new India on the global stage. “And we have made quite remarkable progress in a very short space of time...”

An airline official said Air India’s average daily revenue has doubled in the last 12 months. “Average daily frequency per domestic route has increased by 81% and even the call centre manpower has more than doubled, reducing average wait time of passengers by nearly 90%.”

    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

