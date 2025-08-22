Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight discontinue takeoff over operational issue

An Air India flight operating from Maharashtra's Mumbai to Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Friday returned to the bay due to an operational issue, a spokesperson said, adding that the pilots decided to discontinue the take-off run following checks. Alternative arrangements were made to fly the passengers to their destination, the Air India spokesperson said.(Reuters/File)

“The Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on 22 August returned to the bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back,” news agency ANI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Air India on Monday also saw cancellation of its Zurich-Delhi flight of August 17 due to a technical reason, days after the Tata Group-owned airline stated that it had carried out a detailed "inspection" of its Boeing 787 aircraft fleet and "no issues" were detected.

"Flight AI152 scheduled to operate from Zurich to Delhi on 17 August has been cancelled due to a technical reason, and subsequently due to night curfew in Zurich," Air India said in a statement.

The airline said it has arranged alternative flights to the passengers’ destination and is providing hotel accommodation, along with full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling options for the passengers.

A passenger on board said the flight aborted take-off at the last minute due to an engine issue, according to a PTI news agency report.

Prior to the Monday incident, Air India had cancelled at least two flights over 48 hours, including one international, at the last moment, citing technical reasons.

Air India operates its Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft fleet to cater to the European market.

The airline, which came under private hands in January 2022, has intensified checks on its aircraft, leading to delays and cancellations of some flights at the last minute due to technical and maintenance issues.

