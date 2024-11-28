Air India pilot's suicide: Woman's family alleges boyfriend ‘forced her to quit non-veg’

The family of the 25-year-old Air India pilot, who allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai on Monday, has accused her boyfriend of “abusing her in public” and “stopping her from eating non-vegetarian food", urging the Mumbai Police to investigate the case thoroughly. The victim's uncle later filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Pandit would often harass her and publicly humiliate her. (File)

“Once, the group had decided to eat non-vegetarian food. When her boyfriend learnt about it, he insulted her in front of everybody. She was disturbed due to the relationship with her boyfriend, who continuously harassed her, leading to her suicide,” said a police officer.

Mumbai's Powai Police has arrested 27-year-old Aditya Pandit on Tuesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of his girlfriend, Srishti Tuli, a 25-year-old Air India pilot, who was found dead in her flat at Marol on Monday. The police revealed that the couple often fought, with the accused allegedly taunting and harassing her, which ultimately led to her tragic death.

The woman’s family, from Gorakhpur, told The Indian Express that they believe the accused killed her and attempted to make it appear as a suicide. They claimed he publicly abused her and prevented her from eating non-vegetarian food. The family has called on the Mumbai Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

What happened, according to the police?

The police said Srishti Tuli and Aditya Pandit met two years ago when she went to Delhi for training, and they soon started living together in Mumbai. However, the victim's family later discovered that the accused frequently taunted and harassed her, even withdrawing money from her bank account.

On Monday, while the accused was on his way to Delhi, he received a call from the victim, who told him she was going to take her own life. Aditya Pandit then returned to Mumbai and went to their flat with her friend, where they found her dead, the police officer stated.

Srishti Tuli's uncle later filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Pandit would often harass her and publicly humiliate her. The relative also claimed that he pressured her to change her eating habits, the official said.

Following the uncle's complaint, Pandit was arrested under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was presented in court, where he was remanded to police custody for four days, the official added.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based))