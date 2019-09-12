e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 12, 2019

Air India’s Operations Director de-rostered for flying low-fuel plane

A Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official told ANI that Singh has been put off-roaster pending investigation. On September 7, He had operated AI-302 Delhi-Sydney flight on low fuel and has failed to provide a reason for it before DGCA, the official informed.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:46 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Captain Amitabh Singh was put off-roaster over in an incident wherein he allegedly flew a flight which was low on fuel.
Captain Amitabh Singh was put off-roaster over in an incident wherein he allegedly flew a flight which was low on fuel.(Alamy Stock Photo)
         

Captain Amitabh Singh, Air India’s Director of Operations was on Thursday put off-roaster over in an incident wherein he allegedly flew a flight which was low on fuel, concerned officials said.

A Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official told ANI that Singh has been put off-roaster pending investigation. On September 7, He had operated AI-302 Delhi-Sydney flight on low fuel and has failed to provide a reason for it before DGCA, the official informed.

“We are investigating the matter and based on the outcome, will take further action,” the DGCA official said.

As the Director of Operations, Singh heads all the pilots of the airline.

Air India has refused to comment on the matter.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 11:46 IST

tags
trending topics
Section 375 movie reviewPM Modi in RanchiDUSU elections 2019Deepika PadukonePriyanka ChopraArticle 370Nitish KumarLadakhAlia BhattAyushmann KhurranaKangana RanautP ChidambaramDream Girl Review
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss