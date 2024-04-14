Air India suspends its flights to Tel Aviv temporarily

Air India on Sunday decided to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Air India Express (ANI )

An official said the direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be suspended for now.

Air India operates four weekly flights between the national capital and Israeli city.

The Tata group-owned carrier recommenced services to Tel Aviv on March 3 after a gap of nearly five months.

Air India suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, starting October 7, 2023, in the wake of the Hamas attack on the Israeli city.