Air India suspends its flights to Tel Aviv temporarily

PTI |
Apr 14, 2024 07:57 PM IST

An official said the direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be suspended for now.

Air India on Sunday decided to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Air India Express (ANI )
Air India Express (ANI )

Air India operates four weekly flights between the national capital and Israeli city.

The Tata group-owned carrier recommenced services to Tel Aviv on March 3 after a gap of nearly five months.

Air India suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, starting October 7, 2023, in the wake of the Hamas attack on the Israeli city.

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
