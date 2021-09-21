Home / India News / Air Marshal V R Chaudhari appointed next Chief of Air Staff
Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari took over as the Vice Chief of Air Staff on July 1 from Air Marshal HS Arora. (Wikimedia Commons / PIB)
india news

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari appointed next Chief of Air Staff

With a flying experience of more than 3,800 hours, Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 29, 1982.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 08:19 PM IST

The Centre on Tuesday appointed Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari as the next Chief of Air Staff. He will assume charge after Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria retires on September 30. 

He took over as the Vice Chief of Air Staff on July 1 from Air Marshal HS Arora. 

Having flown a variety of fighter aircraft and with a flying experience of more than 3,800 hours, Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 29, 1982. 

Air Marshal Chaudhari was Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Air Command from August 1, 2020.

Decorated with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vayu Sena Medal, the Air Officer has held various command, staff and instructional appointments at various levels.

air chief marshal chief of air staff indian air force + 1 more
