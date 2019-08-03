Airlines waive off cancellation charges in Kashmir after govt tells Amarnath pilgrims to leave

india

Three Indian carriers - Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo - on Friday announced a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of flights to and from Srinagar following the Jammu and Kashmir government’s advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists in Kashmir to “immediately” curtail their stay and leave the valley.

The three airlines in a similar worded tweets said, “Due to the current security situation in Srinagar and the government advisory regarding it, we are providing a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Srinagar.”

Air India’s fee waiver will run till August 15 while Vistara and Indigo’s offer will end on August 9.

Around the same time that the airlines announced the fee waiver, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advised airlines to remain ready to operate additional flights from the Srinagar airport if the need arises, according to a source.

“DGCA has advised airlines to remain ready. If there is a need, airlines should be ready to run extra flights,” a source privy to the development told PTI.

“Around 8.45pm, the situation at the Srinagar airport was checked by the DGCA and it was found to be normal. It was found that there is no need to run extra flights right now. But if the need arises later on, the airlines have been advised to remain ready to run extra flights,” the source added.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 08:33 IST