Shiv Sena-UBT's Ajay Choudhari leads from Shivadi constituency show early trends

Shiv Sena-UBT's Ajay Choudhari is leading from the Shivadi constituency as per the official website of the Election Commission of India. Ajay Choudhari is known for putting the long-standing housing issue in his constituency among his key priorities(X/@AjayChoudhariSS)

Ajay Choudhari is a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from the Shivadi constituency of Maharashtra and is seeking re-election from the same seat in the 2024 state elections, voting for which took place on November 20, while the counting of votes is taking place today, November 23.

Maharashtra election result 2024 LIVE Updates here

Ajay Choudhari is a two-time MLA from the Shivadi constituency and is aiming for a hat-trick. Choudhari is known for putting the long-standing housing issue in his constituency among his key priorities. In 2017, he was key figure in drafting a policy for the redevelopment of cessed properties under MHADA. By 2020, when Uddhav Thackeray became chief minister, a housing policy was implemented under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR), which also focused on the renewal of cessed properties.

Ajay Choudhari's main fight in the constituency is against Bala Nandgaonkar of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), who started his political journey with the Shiv Sena and later joined Raj Thackeray's party. Nandgaonkar is a three-time MLA from Maharashtra's Usroli (Murud Janjira)and Shivadi Assembly Constituency.

Shivadi is one of the 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra state and is a part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency along with five other Assembly seats - Worli, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi and Colaba.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 66.05 per cent, with the lowest polling in Mumbai City and the highest in Gadchiroli. The total number of seats in the Maharashtra Assembly is 288, the majority mark that a party or an alliance needs to hit to be able to form government in the state is 145.