Ajay Maken returning to Rajasthan to take stock of party emerging from crisis

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 19:08 IST

The newly appointed All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, Ajay Maken, will visit Rajasthan next week to take stock of the functioning of the party organisation and the government in the state, a senior leader of the party said.

Maken, who is also part of a three-member committee formed by the Congress high command to look into issues raised by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and his supporters, will be on a week-long visit to the state from August 24, the party leader said.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the Congress leader said that Maken’s visit is not directly connected with the work of the AICC constituted panel that will look into the Pilot camp’s grievances and functioning of the government.

“But he (Maken) will be interacting with the MLAs one to one; hold a meeting with the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) members in Jaipur, which is pending for long; and also hold district-wise meetings at divisional headquarters,” the leader added.

The AICC general secretary will spend two days in Jaipur before holding the divisional level meetings, in which he will be interacting with workers and leaders, the Congress leader told HT.

Maken was a member of the Congress team, which handled the recent month-long political crisis in Rajasthan, while staying with the MLAs in Jaipur and Jaisalmer.

“The aim of his visit is to further strengthen the party organization after what all happened in the last two months,” the Congress leader said, adding that, “During his interaction with the MLAs and other leaders, he will be taking feedback on functioning (of the state unit) and strive to strengthen the organisation at the district and the block level.”

Also Read: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to launch ‘Indira Rasoi Yojana’ today

He said Maken will be accompanied by AICC co-incharge and newly-appointed state president, Govind Singh Dotasara, at the divisional level meetings.

An AICC office-bearer said the modalities of the panel constituted to address rebels’ grievances are still not finalised. The panel will be sitting once Maken returns. However, feedback of the visit will be taken into account.

He said the cabinet expansion and political appointments have nothing to do with the committee report, as such issues are dealt directly between the high command and the chief minister. The panel formed will look into the grievances of the MLAs.

Also Read: State govt has resolved to meet people’s livelihood challenges: Rajasthan CM

Meanwhile, more than 50 lawmakers from the Gehlot camp have expressed their desire to interact with the panel, which was originally formed to look into the grievances of the 18 rebel MLAs led by Sachin Pilot. Sources claimed that they aren’t happy that the dissident MLAs are making statements against the government and Gehlot.