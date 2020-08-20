e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan CM Gehlot to launch ‘Indira Rasoi Yojana’ today

Rajasthan CM Gehlot to launch ‘Indira Rasoi Yojana’ today

The scheme will be rolled in 213 urban local bodies of the state, which include 10 locations each in the state capital’s Jaipur municipal corporation greater and heritage area.

jaipur Updated: Aug 20, 2020 07:37 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Jaipur
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will launch the scheme through video conferencing from his residence with all ministers joining the conference from their residences or offices.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will launch the scheme through video conferencing from his residence with all ministers joining the conference from their residences or offices.
         

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will on Thursday launch the ‘Indira Rasoi Yojana’ to provide quality nutritious food to the poor at just Rs 8.

The scheme will be rolled in 213 urban local bodies of the state, which include 10 locations each in the state capital’s Jaipur municipal corporation greater and heritage area.

Jaipur District Collector Antar Singh Nehra said that the scheme will also start in 12 municipalities of Jaipur district from Thursday.

The chief minister will launch the scheme through video conferencing from his residence with all ministers joining the conference from their residences or offices.

Under the scheme, fresh and nutritious food will be provided at Rs 8 per plate. It will have 100 gms of pulses, 100 gms of vegetables, 250 gms chapatti and pickles. The menu can be altered as per the local requirement recommended by the district-level committees.

The food will be made available from 8.30 am till 1 pm and 5 pm to 8 pm.

The state government will give grant of Rs 12 per plate and for this Rs 100 crore annually has been proposed in the budget. District-level committees will check food quality from time to time and complaints can be lodged with district collectors.

Individuals or institutions can provide financial aid to CM Relief Fund or at district collector offices for this scheme.

tags
top news
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
PM to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am
PM to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am
US elections 2020: Kamala Harris nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate
US elections 2020: Kamala Harris nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate
Drained of all hope, NCR cities left to sink or swim
Drained of all hope, NCR cities left to sink or swim
Rapid test reliance may slow Covid-19 fight
Rapid test reliance may slow Covid-19 fight
Just a conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray: Sena on Sushant Singh Rajput probe
Just a conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray: Sena on Sushant Singh Rajput probe
Pakistan on lookout for new voice to lead Hurriyat
Pakistan on lookout for new voice to lead Hurriyat
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In