Rajasthan govt to launch Indira Rasoi Yojna: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan govt to launch Indira Rasoi Yojna: CM Ashok Gehlot

Under this scheme, pure and nutritious food on concessional rates will be provided to the needy twice a day, the chief minister said.

jaipur Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:19 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
The state government will spend Rs 100 crore every year on the Indira Rasoi Yojna (Indira Kitchen Scheme).
The state government will spend Rs 100 crore every year on the Indira Rasoi Yojna (Indira Kitchen Scheme).
         

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced that his government will soon launch the Indira Rasoi Yojna for the poor to ensure that ‘‘no one sleeps hungry’‘ in the state.

Under this scheme, pure and nutritious food on concessional rates will be provided to the needy twice a day, the chief minister said.

He said the state government will spend Rs 100 crore every year on the Indira Rasoi Yojna (Indira Kitchen Scheme).

Local NGOs will also be roped in for the successful implementation of the scheme and its effective monitoring will be done with the help of information technology, Gehlot said.

The chief minister was addressing a state-level inauguration meeting for the Covid-19 awareness campaign through video conference from his official residence. During the meeting, he launched five different types of posters, audio jingles and video films on the campaign.

He also flagged-off five mobile vans loaded with publicity material and equipment for the awareness campaign by the National Health Mission and UNFPA. People from all over the state attended the virtual meet and listened to the chief minister’s message.

The chief minister said the coronavirus pandemic was not yet over and, therefore, self-discipline and self-control is required to be safe and healthy.

top news
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 LiveCGBSE Board Result declared

